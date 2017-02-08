2nd quarter surge lifts Poland girls to big win

The Bulldogs beat Hubbard, 62-45 Wednesday thanks to a 19-0 run before halftime

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland girls basketball team defeated Hubbard, 62-45 Wednesday at Poland High School.

The game was tied at 16 with 5 minutes left in the 2nd quarter, when the Bulldogs caught fire. They applied full court pressure and finished the half on a 19-0 run.

Sarah Bury led Poland with 19 points, while Bella Gajdos added 18. Emily Melnek also had 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Hubbard was led by Athena Smith with a game-high 21 points.

With the win, Poland improves to 17-3 on the season and 8-2 in the AAC White Tier.

