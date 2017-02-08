Austintown Police investigating baby’s suspicious head injuries

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating unexplained injuries, including skull fractures, to a two-month-old baby.

The baby was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman by his mother. The injuries were on each side of the child’s head, which caused brain bleeding.

Police interviewed family members of the child, who said they took the child to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman because he was crying and his head was swollen. They said they were told the boy’s head was misshapen due to sleeping on it so they returned home, a police report said.

The injuries were discovered after taking the boy to Akron Children’s Hospital for a second opinion.

During their investigation, police were informed about an assault involving people around the child. Names of those involved were redacted from a police report.

No one has been charged yet in relation to the incident.