Browns hire former Buffalo assistant David Lee to coach QBs

Lee broke into the NFL as an offensive quality control coach with Dallas in 2003 and later helped develop Tony Romo into a Pro Bowler.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Cleveland Browns Football

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Browns have hired former Buffalo assistant David Lee as their quarterbacks coach.

Lee spent the past two seasons with the Bills, where he helped develop Tyrod Taylor, whose future in Buffalo is unclear as the team holds an option on his $90 million, five-year contract. Lee, 63, also served as quarterbacks coach with the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys.

Former Browns offensive coach Pep Hamilton served as the team’s quarterbacks coach last season but left for a job on Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan.

Lee broke into the NFL as an offensive quality control coach with Dallas in 2003 and later helped develop Tony Romo into a Pro Bowler.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation remains in flux. The team terminated the contract of veteran Josh McCown on Tuesday and still has a decision to make on Robert Griffin III, who is due a roster bonus in March.

The Browns own the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, and with five picks in the top 65, they have the assets to trade for a starting QB.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s