Browns lower prices for tickets after 1-15 season

Tickets will be decreased in 40 percent of FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND (AP) — Coming off a deplorable 1-15 season, the Cleveland Browns have lowered the price of many tickets.

The Browns said reducing ticket prices “was the right thing to do for our fans.” Tickets will be decreased in 40 percent of FirstEnergy Stadium.

The team announced the decrease Wednesday and released a letter that owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam sent to season-ticket holders. The Haslam’s outlined the team’s plans to take “an appropriately aggressive approach to free agency” and the intent to keep core players. The Browns recently signed linebacker Jamie Collins to a four-year, $50 million contract.

The Browns said no season ticket prices will increase and that more than 90 percent of season tickets in the upper bowl will be decreased. Prices will drop from $5 to $15 per game, depending on location.

Cleveland owns the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

