Charles Marcus Carlisle Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Charles M. Carlisle, 77, passed away at 4:43 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman following a sudden illness.

Born April 28, 1939 in Lisbon, he was the son of the late John A. and Agnes A. (Reynolds) Carlisle.

He had worked in law enforcement most of his life, serving as chief of police for the Village of Lisbon for many years. After retirement, he worked in security for Homer Laughlin China.

A 1958 graduate of David Anderson High School, he was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was a member of Trinity Friends Church where he served as a youth leader when his children were young.

In addition to gardening and reading, he enjoyed woodworking, John Wayne and war movies as well as historical documentaries.

Survivors include his loving wife, Helen M. (Marx) Carlisle whom he married May 27, 1960; his daughters, Christy Carlisle of Port Charlotte, Florida and Susan (Terry) Warrington of Alliance; a grandson, Michael Fetters and a sister, Mildred Snyder of Lisbon.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11 at the Weber Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Chain officiating.

Calling hours are one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

