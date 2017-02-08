Dozens injured in tornadoes across southern Louisiana

The wall of severe weather also delivered heavy rain and hail to Mississippi and Alabama

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Officials say tornadoes that struck parts of southeastern Louisiana injured about 40 people, destroyed homes and businesses, flipped cars and trucks, and left thousands without power, but no deaths were reported.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards took an aerial tour and made a disaster declaration before meeting with officials in New Orleans. The worst damage was in the same 9th Ward that was so heavily flooded in 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.

Edwards says he was heartbroken to see some of the same people suffering again, and promised that the state will provide the affected residents with the resources they need as quickly as possible.

He says seven parishes were hit by tornadoes.

