Fitch Girls roll past Lakeview in AAC action

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch rolled past Lakeview 69-49 in All-American Conference Red Tier action Wednesday night.

The Falcons were led by Natalie Lynn who tallied a game-high 21 points. Sabria Hunter added 19, while Gina DiFrancesco added chipped in with 12 points.

Lindsay Carnahan paced the Bulldogs with 19 points. Jensen Silbaugh also reached double-figures with 10.

Lakeview drops to 11-10 overall and 7-5 in AAC Red Tier play. The Bulldogs host Massillon Jackson on Saturday.

Austintown Fitch improves to 15-5 overall on the season, and 8-3 in AAC Red play. The Falcons host Howland on Saturday.