Game of the Week: Western Reserve at #2 McDonald, 2/10

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Boys’ Basketball: Friday, February 10, 2017 (Live, 7:30 pm on MyYTV)

Western Reserve (15-3, 7-1) at #2 McDonald (18-1, 8-0)

Recent Meetings

Jan. 13, 2017 – McDonald, 87-80 (OT)

Feb. 5, 2016 – McDonald, 81-65

Jan. 12, 2016 – McDonald, 92-48

Feb. 6, 2015 – McDonald, 89-60

Jan. 17, 2015 – McDonald, 75-51

Last Meeting: January 13, 2017

…McDonald got by Reserve in overtime – 87-80 – behind Braedon Poole’s 27 points and Zach Rasile’s 23. Reserve was led by Cole DeZee’s 25 points.

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: McDonald, 89.8; Western Reserve, 73.8

Scoring Defense: Western Reserve, 57.1; McDonald, 59.7

ITCL Blue Tier Standings

McDonald – 8-0 (18-1)

Western Reserve – 7-1 (15-3)

Sebring – 4-4 (10-9)

Lowellville – 4-4 (9-10)

Mineral Ridge – 1-7 (1-16)

Jackson-Milton – 0-8 (5-14)

Results

Western Reserve

Blue Devils 78 Mineral Ridge 66

Blue Devils 72 Sebring 61

Blue Devils 68 Leetonia 51

Struthers 59 Blue Devils 54

Blue Devils 73 Jackson-Milton 51

Blue Devils 88 Crestview 42

Blue Devils 70 Lowellville 51

McDonald 87 Blue Devils 80 OT

Blue Devils 64 Springfield 58

Blue Devils 111 Mineral Ridge 73

Blue Devils 80 United 54

Blue Devils 59 Wellsville 54

Blue Devils 57 Sebring 49

Blue Devils 94 East Palestine 48

Blue Devils 87 Jackson-Milton 35

South Range 73 Blue Devils 54

Blue Devils 79 Southern 66

Blue Devils 67 Columbiana 48

McDonald

Blue Devils 94 Jackson-Milton 67

Blue Devils 131 Mineral Ridge 65

Blue Devils 90 Lisbon 71

Blue Devils 81 Lowellville 35

Blue Devils 91 East Palestine 69

Blue Devils 74 Sebring 51

South Range 73 Blue Devils 66 OT

Blue Devils 87 Western Reserve 80 OT

Blue Devils 77 Girard 72

Blue Devils 89 Wellsville 80

Blue Devils 72 Jackson-Milton 58

Blue Devils 90 Southern 54

Blue Devils 82 Niles 58

Blue Devils 77 Leetonia 46

Blue Devils 111 Mineral Ridge 60

Blue Devils 105 Crestview 43

Blue Devils 75 Lowellville 48

Blue Devils 123 Columbiana 45

Blue Devils 92 United 60

Game Notes: A win by McDonald would clinch the league championship.

Western Reserve has won six of their last seven since they fell to McDonald in mid-January. Kade Hilles has scored in double figures in each of his last 16 games. He’s averaged 20.3 points over his last three.

McDonald has been ranked in the top three of Division IV since the first AP poll was released on January 9. The Blue Devils have scored 100-points or more in four games this season. They’ve been held below 80 just six times (5-1). Zach Rasile has averaged 29 points in his last two outings. Joe Ragazzine has scored an average of 20.7 points in his last three contests.

Both teams figure to be at the top (McDonald) or near the top (Western Reserve) of the Struthers District seeding line when the tournament field is announced on Sunday (February 12). The schools involved in the District are East Canton, Heartland Christian, Heritage Christian, Jackson-Milton, Leetonia, Lisbon, Lowellville, Mathews, McDonald, Sebring, Southern, Valley Christian, Wellsville and Western Reserve. The top four teams appear to be McDonald, Western Reserve, Wellsville, and Lisbon. McDonald has defeated all three of the teams listed above. Reserve holds a win over Wellsville (and Wellsville holds a pair of victories over Lisbon).

Upcoming Schedule

Western Reserve

Feb. 14 – at Lisbon (12-6)

Feb. 17 – at Lowellville (9-10)

Feb. 21 – Rootstown (9-8)

McDonald

Feb. 14 – at Springfield (13-4)

Feb. 17 – at Sebring (10-9)