CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews putting out a gas well fire in Champion Township.

They were sent to the 4400 block of Templeton Road just before 9:30 a.m. this morning. Heavy flames could be seen coming from the well.

It is unknown at this time what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at noon.