Joachim Hans Langer Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – A memorial service celebrating the life of Joachim Hans Langer will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 12 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Joachim Hans Langer passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at his home at the age of 87.

He was born on October 8, 1929 in Fro”bel Kreis Neustadt Oberschlesien, Germany, a son of Josef and Maria (Kiesel) Langer.

He graduated from Wilhelm Karmann Trade School in Osnabru”ck, Germany in 1950.

Joachim immigrated to the United States in April of 1954. He worked for Ajax Magnetheric from 1954 to 1994 in the Youngstown Plant and later in the Warren Plant as a Coil Maker and Transformer Technician.

He was a catholic by faith. Joachim enjoyed gardening both vegetables and flowers, going to the beach, traveling and his cars.

He leaves his wife of 58 years, the former Anna Marie Heini, whom he married February 7, 1959; one son, Edward Langer and his wife Sheilah of Boardman; one daughter, Kathleen Champlin and her husband John of Akron; two grandsons, Jason and Dylan Langer; three brothers, Horst, Uwe and Ju”rgen and two sisters, Eva Reuter and Sieglinde Breer, all in Germany.

Besides his parents, Joachim was preceded in death by two brothers, Heinz and Klaus Langer.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 12 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 3:00 p.m.

The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Ted Faull and his staff and also to the staff of Southern Care Hospice for all of the care, love and support shown them and Joachim during his illness.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle Suite E, Youngstown, Ohio 44515 in Mr. Langer’s name.

Funeral arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



