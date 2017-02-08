John C. Nerti Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – John C. Nerti, 46, of Barkett Avenue, New Castle, died Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born July 8, 1970 in New Castle, a son of Anthony and Anita (Copple) Nerti, his parents survive in New Castle.

John worked for numerous local paving companies for a number of years. He enjoyed hunting, playing chess and was an avid sports fan. John also loved his boys very much.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by twin sons, Nicholas and Joseph Nerti of New Castle; one sister, Maria Lombardo of New Castle; a nephew, Jeffrey and three nieces, Natalie, Tiffany and Olivia.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Nerti.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Father Frank Almade of St. Vincent de Paul Church will be officiating.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in the St. Lucy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

