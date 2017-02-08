John Francis Burroughs Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – John Francis Burroughs of Hermitage passed away peacefully at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at his home. He was 68.

Mr. Burroughs was born March 18, 1948 in Hingham, Massachusetts, a son of Alfred and Ursula Collins Burroughs.

John was a member of Saint Paul Parish, Hingham, Massachusetts.

He enjoyed going to Arc of Mercer County.

John is survived by a niece, Suzanne Burroughs Eaton, Boston; two nephews, Michael and Robert Burroughs; two cousins, Catherine Mack, Sharon and Sister Bernadette Bell RSM, Erie, Pennsylvania and his caretaker for the past five years, Nora Dahl Mack.

The family suggest memorials be made to Sisters of Mercy, 444 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, Pennsylvania 16504.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will be in Saint Paul Cemetery, Hingham, Massachusetts.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



Order Flowers Here