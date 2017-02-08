Judge moves triple-murder case out of Mahoning County

Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney found that an impartial jury could not be seated for Robert Seman's case

Lawyers for both sides in the capitol murder case against Robert Seman will be meeting every week now as they get closer to a planned September trial date.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Accused murderer Robert Seman’s case will be moved to another county after attempts to find an impartial jury here have failed.

Tuesday, Seman’s lawyers asked the judge to declare a mistrial or move the case out of the county.

Seman is accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home almost two years ago, killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. Prosecutors said Seman set fire to the house where they lived because Gump was set to testify against him in a rape case.

Defense attorneys said responses on questionnaires filled out by prospective jurors showed that the majority of the pool could not be impartial.

Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney questioned the jurors today before making her determination.

It was the second attempt at picking a local jury for the case. Last September, Judge Sweeney declared a mistrial in the case after it was determined that a few of the jurors made inappropriate comments about their opinions of Seman.

