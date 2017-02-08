Judge moves triple-murder case out of Mahoning County

Related Coverage Judge denies requests for mistrial in Youngstown triple-murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Accused murderer Robert Seman’s case will be moved to another county after attempts to find an impartial jury here have failed.

Tuesday, Seman’s lawyers asked the judge to declare a mistrial or move the case out of the county.

Seman is accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home almost two years ago, killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. Prosecutors said Seman set fire to the house where they lived because Gump was set to testify against him in a rape case.

Defense attorneys said responses on questionnaires filled out by prospective jurors showed that the majority of the pool could not be impartial.

Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney questioned the jurors today before making her determination.

It was the second attempt at picking a local jury for the case. Last September, Judge Sweeney declared a mistrial in the case after it was determined that a few of the jurors made inappropriate comments about their opinions of Seman.

This is a developing story. Check back to WKBN.com and watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon, to find out what happens next in the case.

WKBN first told you about this story. To get breaking news updates, sign up for text alerts and download our app for Apple and Android devices.