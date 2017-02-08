LeRoy B. Rhodes, Sr. Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – LeRoy B. Rhodes, Sr., 84, of Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, died Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Golden Hill Nursing Home in New Castle.

He was born November 21, 1932 in New Castle, the son of the late Sam and Elsie (Bruce) Rhodes.

He was married to the late Sylvia L. (Perell) Rhodes who died March 25, 2007.

Mr. Rhodes worked at Rockwell Spring in maintenance retiring after 25 years.

He was an Army veteran of World War II serving in Germany and Italy.

Mr. Rhodes enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, watching Westerns and was an avid sports fan.

He is survived by four children, LeRoy B. Rhodes, Jr. and his wife Donna of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, LeeAnn D. Spanos of New Castle, David E. Rhodes of New Castle and Kathy S. Williams of New Castle; one sister, Carol Robertson of New Castle; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Kevin Rhodes and his sister, June Fleeger.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Pastor Karen Heasley of Spiritual Path Church will be officiating.

Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.



