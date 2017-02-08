Local United Way has stellar campaign year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in more than ten years, the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley has passed the $3 million mark.

The announcement was made Wednesday during a meeting of the Young Woman’s Mentorship Program at Taft Elementary in Youngstown – one of the programs helped through the United Way.

2016 Campaign Chair Gary Small said the focus on early education has helped drive the success.

“Thousands of households contributed to make this a success. I think we understood the need is there. Early intervention and child education programs are the best way to head off other issues,” Small said.

The 2016 effort raised more than $200,000, more than their goal for the year.

More than sixty programs and over 36 agencies receive funding through the local United Way campaign.

