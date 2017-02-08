Loretta Grace White Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Loretta Grace White, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and close friends at 6:16 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Vista Care at the Ridge.

She was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on June 22, 1939, the daughter of Christy and Margaret (Lewis) Otto.

She was a member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, enjoyed traveling, playing bingo and visiting the casinos. Over the years, family gatherings and picnics were very special to her and her presence at these functions will be dearly missed.

Loretta was a loving mother and grandmother to her three children, Christine (Gregory) Patterson of Howland, James (Tami) Kutsch of Niles and Robert Kutsch of Canfield; seven grandchildren; Chet Fenton, Courtney Kutsch, Taylor Kutsch, Hunter Kutsch, Madisson Kutsch, Deondre Patterson and Bobby Kutsch; great-granddaughter, Riley Kutsch; brother, Larry Otto; two sisters, Carol (Donald) Shuler and Patty Young all of Butler, Pennsylvania and several nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Dewayne Kutsch who died January 30, 2014 and a brother, Christy Otto.

A Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church on DeForest Road in Warren. Pastor Douglas Brown will officiate.

Family and friends may call at the church one hour before the services.

Loretta’s children extend a heartfelt thank you to her many nursing home care givers for the excellent care that was provided to her over the past several years.

Material contributions may be made to the activity department at Vista Care or Cross Roads Hospice.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles Ohio 44446 330-652-4311.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 10 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.