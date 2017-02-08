Michael P. Chizmar Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Michael P. Chizmar, 96, of Canfield passed away early Wednesday morning, February 8, at his residence with his loving wife at his side.

Mr. Chizmar was born January 23, 1921 in Youngstown, a son of the late Peter and Mary Hnat Chizmar and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a member of the first graduating class at Woodrow Wilson High School in 1939.

Michael was a Sergeant in the United States Army during World War II serving in the Pacific Theater of Operations. As a teenager, Michael also served in the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps).

He worked as a general foreman for Youngstown Steel Door for 42 years, retiring in 1982.

Michael was a member of St. Michael Church and a former member of St. Brendan Church.

He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Slovak Catholic Sokol, Assembly 108.

He liked to golf and enjoyed his winter breaks to St. Augustine, Florida.

Michael will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father and Zedo. He leaves his wife of 70 years, the former Margaret Meenachan, whom he married May 18, 1946; ten children, Mary Margaret (Bert) Pharis of St. Augustine, Florida, Michael (Kathy) Chizmar of Pickerington, Ohio, Peter Chizmar of Youngstown, John (Janet) Chizmar of Austintown, Louise (Steve) Easter of Canfield, Anna Marie (Carl) Frease of Youngstown, Debora Chizmar of Canfield, Leo (JoAnn) Chizmar of Boardman, Martin (Debi) Chizmar of Mineral Ridge and Kevin (Mary Lou) Chizmar of Akron. Michael also leaves 26 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Michael was preceded in death by all of his brothers and sisters, Emma Chizmar, Peter Chizmar, John Chizmar, Mary Chizmar Bednar, Helen Chizmar, Anna Chizmar Lisko, Margaret Chizmar Kuch, Kathryn Chizmar Zalovich and Louise Chizmar. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter.

Friends may call Saturday, February 11 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at St. Brendan Catholic Church, 2800 Oakwood Ave., Youngstown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of donations to their favorite charity.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

