Nicholas R. Rowe Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Nicholas R. Rowe, age 48, of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

Born December 12, 1968 in Youngstown, he was the son of Eugene and Carolyn (Molchany) Rowe.

Nick was a Journeyman Carpenter and he served as a Union Representative for Local #171. He received an award for building ramps for handicapped Veterans and he formerly attended the West Austintown United Methodist Church.

Besides his mother, survivors include his brothers, Phillip (Nancy) and Paul (Jodi) Rowe; a sister, Jane (Eric) Schroeder; many nephews and nieces as well as his former wife, Tammy Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene, in 1991 and a special four-legged friend, Louie.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Saturday, February 18 at 1:00 p.m. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service.





