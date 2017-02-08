Nissan opens Chicago Auto Show with 6 special editions

CHICAGO (WKBN) – Nissan opened the 2017 Chicago Auto Show by unveiling six – count ’em, six – special edition models.

The Maxima was the only “Midnight” Special Edition model last year, and it proved so successful that the company is expanding the Midnight package to three crossovers and three sedans in 2017.

The automaker hopes these six Midnight Editions will help it continue its sales momentum this year – it was the fastest-growing model in the U.S. in 2016.

Nissan said the Midnight Edition package adds “visual excitement” and discount pricing to the cars and trucks.

The visual cues are black aluminum-alloy wheels, black side mirrors, black rear spoilers, and black floormats. With the Midnight Edition, buyers get a discount on the price of the special options versus buying them separately.

“The idea of expanding the availability of the Midnight Edition package was driven by customers who loved the blackout treatment on Maxima SR and asked for it to be available on other popular Nissan vehicles,” said Christian Meunier, Senior Vice President of Nissan Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan North America, Inc. and Chairman of Nissan Canada. “The six models offering Midnight Edition packages account for more than 75 percent of our U.S. sales, so we think they will find a receptive audience.”

The original Midnight Edition package was offered on the 2016 Maxima SR and now accounts for 85 percent of Maxima SR sales.

While first offered exclusively with black exterior paint, the color palette for Midnight Editions now includes a choice of black, white, gray, and red colors for all six models.

The Midnight Special Editions are the Sentra, Altima, and Maxima sedans and the Rogue, Murano, and Pathfinder SUVs. All but the Rogue are at dealerships now, and it will be following soon.

