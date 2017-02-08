Police find Ohio mother overdosed in elementary school parking lot

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is charged with endangering children and disorderly conduct after police said they found her passed out in a van outside an elementary school.

Police and medics responded to Cherry Hill Elementary School, which is south of Columbus, Monday afternoon on a report of a suspected heroin overdose.

Officials found the woman, Cheyenne Baughn, sitting unconscious in the driver’s seat of the van.

They said the woman picked her child up from the school and lost consciousness after returning to the vehicle.

The principal took the child back inside as the mother was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Baughn will be arraigned Wednesday morning.

