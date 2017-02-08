Police investigating robbery of Warren convenience store

Quick Stop Food Mart on North Road SE was robbed around 9:15 p.m Monday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Police are investigating a robbery at Quick Stop Food Store on Monday.

Police said the store on North Road SE was robbed around 9:15 p.m.

A man came into the store and held a knife to an employee’s shoulder as he was refilling coffee pots, police said. The employee said the man pushed him toward the cash register, grabbed the money from the register and ran toward the plaza on North Road.

Officers searched for the robber but were unable to find him.

He was described as a middle-aged white man with a medium build. He was wearing jeans, a black mask and gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt with white lining in the hood.

Police are reviewing security footage.

