Rita Mae (Guy) Collingwood Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown for Rita Mae Collingwood (Guy), 95, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

She was born on February 2, 1922 in East Palestine, Ohio, a daughter of Scott and Mary Alice Rafferty Guy.

Rita moved to Poland as a young woman when she married her husband Melvin (Jake) Collingwood.

Rita was employed as a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital, the Blackburn Retirement Home and as a private duty nurse for many of the residents of Poland. She also worked as a nurse for the German POW’s during WWII.

She enjoyed gardening and bird watching. She also enjoyed socializing and vacationing with her many relatives and friends but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rita always had a story to tell and a laugh to share. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

She is survived by her daughter, Myra L. Franko (Collingwood); grandchildren, Cindy Best, Jeff (Julie) Collingwood, Dave (Amy) Franko, Jamie (Katie) Collingwood, as well as her great-grandchildren, Matthew Slaven, Brittany Best, Jessica and Justin Collingwood.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin (Jake) Collingwood; son, Melvin (Bud) Collingwood II and 13 brothers and sisters.

Friends may call on Sunday, February 12 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. and also on Monday, February 13 before the mass from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

