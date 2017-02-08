Storm Team 27: Colder air returns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It will be much colder today with highs into the 30s. There’s a small risk for a rain or snow showers early in the day with a better chance for snow showers into the late afternoon into the evening. Watching the storm path. If the storm slips to the north, more snow will be possible into early Thursday morning. Right now, it looks like the heaviest snow will be south of Youngstown. Colder through the end of the week. Warming back up this weekend.

Forecast:

Today: Chance for a shower or sprinkle early. Snow showers late afternoon. Little to no accumulation. (60%)

High: 38

Tonight: Snow showers. Trace to 3 Inches with heavier snow south. (70%)

Low: 21

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. 1” or less. (60%)

High: 25

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 31 Low: 12

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 48 Low: 28

Sunday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers. (20%)

High: 42 Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 36 Low: 26

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 35 Low: 27

