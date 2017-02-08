Storm Team 27: Snow expected through this evening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Snow showers are moving through the area this afternoon. Snow will get heavier through the evening. Looking for 1 to 3 inches with up to 4 in isolated spots south of Youngstown. Watching the storm path. If the storm slips to the north, more snow will be possible into early Thursday morning. Right now, it looks like the heaviest snow will be south of Youngstown. Colder through the end of the week. Warming back up this weekend.

Forecast:

This afternoon: Cloudy. Snow showers likely. Light accumulation. (100%)

High: 38

Tonight: Snow showers. 1 to 3 Inches with heavier snow south. (100%)

Low: 21

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for snow showers. 1” or less. (60%)

High: 25

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 31 Low: 12

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 48 Low: 28

Sunday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers. (20%)

High: 42 Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 36 Low: 26

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 35 Low: 27

