Struthers seniors poised for 4th trip to State Bowling Tournament

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s one of the fastest growing high school sports, and it might surprise you…varsity bowling. The Struthers boys have one of the best teams in the Valley and the State, led by a stellar senior class poised to make their 4th straight trip to the State Tournament.

“It means a lot to be able to walk around and people go, that’s the Struthers bowling team,” said Andrew Brabant. “We go to places outside of the area and they’re still, oh Struthers is here…great.”

Andrew Brabant is one of six seniors on the Struthers bowling team. They’ve played together since Elementary school and now they’re one of the best teams in the State. The Wildcats have won over 90 percent of their matches and captured three straight All American Conference titles.

“They’re really close, they’re always together normally,” said head coach Bob Eisenbraun. “Where you find one, you find at least four of them or three of them. So I think that’s what’s really special about them.”

“Coming here, we’ve grown a good friendship,” said senior Jarrod Sawyers.”It’s built up our friendship and now we talk every day. Most of us talk after school, after bowling.”

“We’re able to lean on each other and when someone’s down the next guy’s gotta pick them up,” said Brabant. I think it’s helped build our friendships along the way, as well as our bowling games.”

Safe to say, no one likes to lose in the group. In fact, there’s five perfect games among them. Plus, they all hit the mark in the classroom. The top three bowlers, all rank in the top 15 of their class.

“That makes it a lot easier, because they’re all very smart kids,” said Eisenbraun. “They pick things up really quick.”

“It takes a lot of practice and a lot of time to get to the point where we are and how good we all are as a team,” said Adam Cifra. “So us being together is kind of crazy.”

What’s crazy would be a 4th straight trip to Columbus. They finished 2nd their freshman year and now 3 years later, all eyes are set on a State Championship.

“It would really be something special if the team won,” said Johnny Medvec. “I think we’re going to get that done and then we’ll be on the map.”

Eisenbraun continued…”That would be the icing on the cake so to speak…is to come home with a state title.”

“This team could be one of the best…best ever,” said Brabant.