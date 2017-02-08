Trumbull commissioners turn down Newton/Braceville annexation

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Newton Falls wants to take over 440 acres of land near the Ohio Turnpike from Braceville and Newton townships for economic development.

Trumbull County Commissioners voted against the measure Wednesday saying the city didn’t meet all the criteria. CSX railroad and the Ohio Turnpike own land within those acres and the city didn’t include them as property owners.

“It was a tough call but we felt that two of those criteria were inevitably not met by the Ohio Revised Code,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa.

There was also a petition against the annexation. Braceville trustee Todd Brewster said although his residents won in this situation he thinks it has caused tension between their neighbors in Newton Falls.

“We need to get together with the village as quickly as possible if they are willing to still try to work out some type of JED (Joint Economic Development) agreement,” Brewster said.

Editor’s note: The terms village and city are used by local and county officials to designate the municipality of the City of Newton Falls.

Newton Falls Mayor Lyle Waddell said he thinks the village has met the criteria necessary and is planning an appeal to secure the land.