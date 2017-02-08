Trumbull commissioners turn down Newton/Braceville annexation

The Newton Falls mayor says he will appeal the decision

By Published: Updated:
Newton Falls wants to annex land from Braceville Township.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Newton Falls wants to take over 440 acres of land near the Ohio Turnpike from Braceville and Newton townships for economic development.

Trumbull County Commissioners voted against the measure Wednesday saying the city didn’t meet all the criteria. CSX railroad and the Ohio Turnpike own land within those acres and the city didn’t include them as property owners.

“It was a tough call but we felt that two of those criteria were inevitably not met by the Ohio Revised Code,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa.

There was also a petition against the annexation. Braceville trustee Todd Brewster said although his residents won in this situation he thinks it has caused tension between their neighbors in Newton Falls.

“We need to get together with the village as quickly as possible if they are willing to still try to work out some type of JED (Joint Economic Development) agreement,” Brewster said.

Editor’s note: The terms village and city are used by local and county officials to designate the municipality of the City of Newton Falls.

Newton Falls Mayor Lyle Waddell said he thinks the village has met the criteria necessary and is planning an appeal to secure the land.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s