Trumbull County gets new compressed natural gas trucks

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Engineer’s Office rolled out some new equipment on Wednesday.

Engineers showed off their new compressed natural gas, or CNG-fueled, trucks.

They got four new trucks through a grant that covered 80 percent — or $751,158 — of the cost. The engineer’s office was left to cover $193,167.

They say the CNG-fueled trucks will lower their cost of fuel and reduce pollution given off by trucks.

“Everything tells us that these trucks will give us a lot longer life than regular diesel trucks. Plus, we put a lot less pollutants in the air,” said Jack Simon, the Trumbull County Engineer’s coordinator of special projects.

The engineer’s office plans on applying for more grants to get more CNG trucks soon.