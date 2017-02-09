Adelaide Mullane Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Adelaide Mullane, age 90, died on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

Adelaide was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 23, 1926 to Joseph and Josephine Petrik.

She moved to Warren in 1964 with her husband, Bill Mullane. They were married for 64 years.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Emily and Joyce and brother, Eugene. She leaves behind her husband, Bill Mullane, Sr.; three sons, William (Patricia Latham) Mullane, James (Tina) Mullane and Daniel (Francine) Mullane; three grandchildren, Matthew, Justin and Nicholas Mullane and her brother, Thomas (Eleanor) Petrik.

Adelaide was a volunteer at her church, St. Pius X, served as a Republican committee woman, worked the polls on election days, volunteered at St. Joseph Riverside Hospital for more than 20 years and served on the Warren City Schools Board of Education. She loved art and was a frequent patron of the Trumbull Art Gallery.

Private services will take place. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Trumbull Art Gallery, PO Box 888, Warren, Ohio 44482.

Funeral arrangements handled by McFarland & Son Funeral Services.



