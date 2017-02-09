Car crash on slippery road kills 2 in Grove City

Police said the accident happened just before noon Tuesday on Liberty Road in Grove City

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Icy roads caused a car crash that killed two Grove City residents Thursday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said Samuel Moore, Sr. and Mary Moore were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the accident happened just before noon on Liberty Road, about 1,500 feet north of Airport Road, in Grove City.

Samuel Moore was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle after hitting some ice on the road, according to an accident report.

Police said he went into the other lane and hit another vehicle, driven by Dan Martin, also of Grove City, head-on.

