Cavs to sign forward Derrick Williams to 10-day contract

Williams was recently released by the Miami Heat after averaging 5.9 points in 25 games.

Miami Heat forward Derrick Williams (22) smiles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cavaliers intend to sign forward Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract.

Williams, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, is traveling to Oklahoma City and the NBA champions hope to sign him before they face the Thunder on Thursday night. Williams was recently released by the Miami Heat after averaging 5.9 points in 25 games.

The Cavs have been looking for roster help for several weeks and have been focused on finding a backup point guard or big man before the Feb. 23 trade deadline. Cleveland’s depth has been challenged after center Chris Andersen sustained a season-ending knee injury and with guard J.R. Smith still sidelined following thumb surgery.

Cleveland recently held tryouts for several veteran point guards and forward Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day deal with Minnesota.

The Cavs won their fourth straight game on Wednesday at Indiana and coach Tyronn Lue said it’s possible he’ll rest LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love against the Thunder.

