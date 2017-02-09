Charles H. Downes, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Charles H. Downes, Jr. passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Chuck was born February 19, 1973 in Albany, New York a son of Charles H. Downes, Sr. and Joan Curtiss.

Chuck will be missed by his wife, the former Karen Whaley, whom he married May 6, 1995; his mother and stepfather, Joan and Leonard Newcomer of Warren; his son, Joseph A. Downes at home; his daughters, Sheri L. Downes at home and Emily M. Downes of Warren; brothers, Charles Downes of Pennsylvania, Daniel Downes of Warren, Thomas Downes of Albany, New York and Chris Downes of Vermont and sisters, April Downes of North Lima, Alysha Braton and Cathy Downes both of North Adams, Massachusetts.

Chuck is preceded in death by his father and one brother.

Private services will be held at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.



