Community school in Youngstown helping students cope with trauma

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Staff and administrators with a local community school are taking new steps to help their students cope with problems they face.

Thursday morning, Mahoning County High School board members agreed to train its staff to help kids deal with the various trauma they experience — whether it’s the death of a family member, violence and abuse, or drugs.

“We realized our students are experiencing traumatic events that significantly impact their learning, their behavior, just their daily functioning,” Superintendent Jennifer Merritt said. “We also realize that we had to do something to address that so they could be successful in school.”

Merritt said nearly a dozen students at the school have died because of violence in the area, just in the last ten years.

Roughly 250 students attend Mahoning County High School, many of them going there instead of being expelled or suspended from other facilities. Some are also trying to obtain diplomas after dropping out previously.

