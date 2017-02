Daniel Lee Weaver Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Daniel Lee Weaver, 62, passed away on Thursday morning, February 9, 2017 at Signature Healthcare of Warren.

He was born on May 2, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Carl A. and Mary Lou (McGuire) Weaver.

Danny graduated from Howland High School in 1973.

He worked as a truck driver at Nick Strimbu Trucking.

Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, watching television, motorcycles and traveling. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Danny is survived by his parents, Mary and Carl Weaver; children, Christopher J. Weaver, Jodi L.(LaRue Wynn) Weaver and William D. Weaver; five grandchildren, David, Miranda, Jonathan, Ella and Ben; four great-grandchildren, Leon VI, Tanner, Daenerys “Dani” and Aksis and two uncles, William McGuire and Blair Weaver.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alyssa Wynn.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, Ohio from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be on Sunday following calling, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Daniel to the Ohio Troopers Coalition, 6161 Busch Blvd, Suite 130, Columbus, OH 43229.



Order Flowers Here