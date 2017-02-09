Evelyn Betts Mathews Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio – Evelyn Betts Mathews, age 97, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, Ohio.

She was born March 26, 1919 in Kinsman, Ohio, a daughter of Adelbert H. and Anna E. (Shumaker) Betts.

A lifelong Kinsman resident, Mrs. Mathews was a graduate of Kinsman High School and then attended business college.

She was employed at the Mahoning Bank in Kinsman for 25 years.

She was a long time member of the Kinsman Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Mathews married George Alfred Mathews on January 31, 1941 and he preceded her in death on August 1, 2005. She is also preceded by her parents; her daughter, Cheryl Mathews-Prock; four brothers, Theodore Betts, Fay Betts, James Betts and Robert Betts and three sisters, Mabel Blair, Mary Allen and Betty Stewart.

She is survived by her son, A. Douglas (Sandra) Mathews of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; five grandchildren, Cherise Zuppke Goel, Christina Zuppke Schwind, Kristen Mathews Fujimura, Katy Mathews Benjamin and Kelly Mathews Prebish; 11 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Thomas, Jr. and Carter Prebish, Alexandra and Anna Schwind, Ethan Lambert, Maya and Marissa Goel, Madeline Fujimura and Jillian and Daniel Benjamin.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2017, at 12:00 Noon at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, Ohio.

Cremation will follow services and private burial will take place in Kinsman Cemetery.

Calling hours will be on Friday, February 17 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO BOX 37022, Bonne, Iowa 50037-0022 or online at http://www.alsa.org OR to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3695 Boardman-Canfield Rd. Suite 301, Canfield, Ohio 44406 or online at http://www.alz.org.

