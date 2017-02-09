Ex-Steeler Jon Witman pleads guilty in second DUI crash

Defense attorney Chris Ferro says Witman "asked for help and he got it."

By Published: Updated:
Accident generic

YORK, Pa. (AP) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his second crash while driving under the influence of prescription drugs last year.

Forty-four-year-old Jon Witman was ordered to serve three days on house arrest as part of his six months’ probation sentence.

He was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to driving under the influence in York County, where he lives.

Witman played for the Steelers from 1996 to 2001. He was taking a prescribed painkiller and muscle relaxer when he ran a stop sign and hit a tree in September. His wife called police and talked him into in-patient drug rehab at the Eisenhower Center in Manchester, Michigan.

Defense attorney Chris Ferro says Witman “asked for help and he got it.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s