Feds indict Mercer man for attempting to have sex with teen girl

Undercover agents posed a teen girl on the internet

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal investigators say a man from Mercer thought he was contacting an underage girl when attempted to meet up with her for sex.

U.S. Attorney Carole S. Rendon said Carmen J. Sagnimeni, 38, of Mercer, is accused of enticing an underage girl and traveling to Ohio to engage in “illicit sexual conduct” with a girl he thought was 15 years old.

Sagnimeni worked as a peer counselor at the Youngstown Veterans Affairs Office.

Investigators say 37-year-old Carmen Sagnimeni traveled to Brookpark, Ohio to meet an undercover officer who was posing as a teenage girl. The officer, who works for the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, reported receiving a friend request and private chat messages from Sagnimeni.

According to court records, Sagnimeni told the undercover officer that he was in the military and occasionally worked in the area. He also asked if they could meet up and offered to take her to a waterpark.

The indictment follows an investigation by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Department of Homeland Security. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael A. Sullivan.

