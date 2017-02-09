Fresh start: How to wipe your criminal record clean

Local attorneys say it's possible to seal your record so past crimes don't follow you around for the rest of your life

By Published: Updated:
John Shultz, an attorney in Boardman, says clearing a criminal record is possible.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Break the law and you pay the price, but there’s a way that you can wipe your record clean.

It’s called expungement, and local attorneys say it is “accessible and attainable.”

“I think expungements are becoming a little more popular…because there is an age segment in our society — the millennials — who now are applying for employment and occupation positions when they realize that their bad acts of nine, ten, twelve years ago have caught up with them,” Boardman Attorney John Shultz said.

He said lots of people do stupid things when they’re young and he doesn’t think that should follow them throughout their adult lives.

“The thinking is, you’ve been good or you’ve been a productive member of society for this long, you should have the ability to have a fresh start,” said Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Find out who’s eligible to clear their record and how the process is done on WKBN 27 First News at 6 p.m.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s