Fresh start: How to wipe your criminal record clean

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Break the law and you pay the price, but there’s a way that you can wipe your record clean.

It’s called expungement, and local attorneys say it is “accessible and attainable.”

“I think expungements are becoming a little more popular…because there is an age segment in our society — the millennials — who now are applying for employment and occupation positions when they realize that their bad acts of nine, ten, twelve years ago have caught up with them,” Boardman Attorney John Shultz said.

He said lots of people do stupid things when they’re young and he doesn’t think that should follow them throughout their adult lives.

“The thinking is, you’ve been good or you’ve been a productive member of society for this long, you should have the ability to have a fresh start,” said Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker.

