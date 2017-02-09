Fugitive of the Week: Man left Youngstown halfway house

William Peitz is charged with escape and parole violations

William Pietz

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man they say walked away from a Youngstown halfway house.

A warrant was issued for 39-year-old William Peitz’s arrest on a parole violation. He is also facing an escape charge after police said he walked away from the CCA in Youngstown, where he was under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

Peitz was serving time for having weapons under disability.

He is described as a white male, approximately 6’2″ and 240 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Those with information on his whereabouts should contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

