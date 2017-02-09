Fugitive of the Week: Man wanted for gun theft in Boardman

Police are looking for 42-year-old Anthony Salata, who they say stole a firearm in Boardman

Anthony Salata, charged with theft of a firearm.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man, wanted by the Boardman Police Department, for stealing a firearm.

A warrant for 42-year-old Anthony Salata was issued Monday.

Salata is described as a white man, approximately 5’10” tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Investigators say Salata should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.

