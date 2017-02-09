High-performance Dodge SUV shown at Chicago Auto Show

Dodge's SRT brand manager calls the 2018 Durango SRT the brand's "seven-passenger Charger," a reference to Dodge's high-performance sports sedan

CHICAGO (WKBN) – Need to haul a lot of people, pull a boat, and still go really fast? Dodge Durango SRT may just be your ride.

Dodge is FCA’s performance brand, and it proved that high-performance doesn’t have to be limited to just fast cars. Shown for the first time to the public at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, the Durango seven-passenger SUV is getting the Dodge SRT treatment.

Dodge’s SRT brand manager Chad Seymour calls the 2018 Durango SRT the brand’s “seven-passenger Charger,” a reference to Dodge’s high-performance sports sedan. Like the Charger SRT, the Durango SRT sports a high-performance V8 “Hemi” engine (392 cubic inches and 475 horsepower). Because it is based on a truck chassis, and not a car chassis like many SUVs today, the Durango offers best-in-class towing capacity.

The hood looks like Dodge’s other SRT cars with a gaping hood scoop to gulp cool air, and working heat extractor vents to push hot air out of the engine compartment.

Durango SRT also offers all-wheel-drive (unusual in a full-size SUV), an adjustable suspension, performance-tuned exhaust, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. Power is transmitted through an automatic transmission.

Despite its towing capacity of 8600 pounds, Durango SRT is the fastest three-row SUV, according to Dodge.How fast? It goes from 0 to 60mph in 4.4 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds. Those numbers rival many of the best sports cars.

If you just want to look cool, you can even do a four-wheel burnout (burnout = smoking the tires, four-wheel burnout = smoking all four tires). Fellow performance enthusiasts will think it’s cool.

As they say in the commercials – don’t try this at home.

The Durango SRT starts arriving at dealerships this fall. Pricing has not been announced.

