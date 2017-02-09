Internships put students in their career field and more

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some college students spend their summer interning in their career fields. Most internships begin in the junior or senior year of college and now is the time to start applying.

Professors say employers are looking for students with strong communication skills and those who spend a lot of their time volunteering. Having community service on your resume shows you’re willing to give back to organizations.

“Not only have the education, but you have the background in society that you are willing to give back to different organizations,” said Kent State University Professor Anthony Zampino.

Applying for internships can get competitive. Zampino says employers are looking or a wide range of skills in their interns. Strong communication skills are vital and computer skills are also a priority.

Once you land an internship, it’s important to make it work for you as much as possible. Chris Hubinsky, technology administrator, said don’t be afraid to ask questions.

“Work with your mentor. Work with the person you are shadowing. Pay attention to details.” Hubinsky said.

Most majors at Youngstown State University require an internship. Students take what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it in career settings.

“It’s all about professional development as a whole. Even if I decide to stray from financial planning, I will still have that idea of how to work in an office and financial planning and finances,” said John Boger, YSU student.

Another plus is that many companies try to hire their interns.

MONSTER JOBS: 7 WAYS TO LAND A GOOD INTERNSHIP