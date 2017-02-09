Kellogg announces closure of distribution centers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kellogg Company announced Wednesday it will close its distribution centers across the U.S. and that there would be layoffs, though no details were given.

The company said the decision reflects a shift by shoppers towards buying groceries outside of grocery stores.

Kellogg operates a distribution center in Warren inside the former Delpi building on North River Road. No details about that particular facility were included in the news release from Kellogg.

“The consumer and retail landscape continues to change,” said John Bryant, Kellogg Company Chairman and CEO. “We have to change the way we reach and communicate with consumers. Because our customers’ and our own warehouse distribution systems have become more efficient and effective, we can now redeploy resources previously tied to DSD and direct them to the kinds of brand investments that drive greater demand with today’s consumers − ultimately growing our business and our retailers’ businesses.”

The transition will be complete in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to a news release from the company.

“While this is the right move for the future of the company, it was a difficult decision because of the impact on affected employees,” Bryant said. “We are doing everything we can to help our employees manage through this transition.”