Lordstown Cruze part of new Chevy “Redline” models

CHICAGO (WKBN) – Chevrolet’s Lordstown-built Cruze sedan is part of a nine-model line of special edition “Redline” Chevys unveiled at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

The Redline special edition series is available on nine Chevrolet cars, trucks, and crossovers — the broadest cross-portfolio special edition ever offered by the brand.

Redline made its debut in concept form at the 2015 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Inspired by a strong positive reception from customers and the success of special editions across the portfolio, Chevrolet expanded Redline across nine vehicles in the car, truck, and crossover segments:

Cruze LT (sedan and hatchback)

Malibu LT

Camaro LT/SS (coupe and convertible)

Trax LT

Equinox LT

Traverse Premier

Colorado LT

Silverado Double Cab LT Z71, Crew Cab LTZ Z71

“Redline is another example of Chevrolet bringing SEMA concepts to showrooms,” said Brian Sweeney, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet. “The SEMA show has proven to be a great way to identify customization trends in the industry and quickly apply those trends to our most popular Chevrolet models. Based on the strong interest Redline attracted at the show, we believe they will be very popular with customers looking for standout cars, trucks, and crossovers.”

All Redline vehicles are equipped with black wheels featuring distinct red hash marks, black nameplates with a red outline, blacked-out grilles, and black Chevrolet bowtie logos.

From there, vehicles feature design elements tailored to the preferences of those specific customers. For example, the Silverado and Colorado Redlines feature red tow hooks, while Camaro Redline features unique black hash marks above the wheels, a design cue taken from Chevy’s long heritage in motorsports.

“Our special edition lineup has been popular with customers and dealers alike” Sweeney said. “Since the introduction of special editions on vehicles like the Silverado and Camaro, vehicle average transaction prices have increased, time to turn has decreased, and conquest rates have risen, which has contributed to making Chevrolet the fastest-growing brand in the industry two years in a row.”

Silverado Redlines are the first available for purchase. Orders can be placed at Chevrolet dealerships now. Availability will be cadenced and all Redline vehicles will be available for purchase by the end of 2017 calendar year.

Chicago was a particularly appropriate place for Chevrolet to introduce the new models. Chevrolet is the #1 selling brand in the Chicago area for six years and Chevy is the fastest growing full-line automaker in the U.S.

