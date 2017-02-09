Major fundraiser provides support for victims of domestic violence

Officials at Someplace Safe are getting ready for their signature fundraiser Friday night

By Published: Updated:
It was the 13th year for the Dinner and Desserts evening that benefits Someplace Safe. The event, held at DiVieste Banquet Center, featured desserts, a basket raffle and a silent auction.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials at Someplace Safe are getting ready for their signature fundraiser Friday night.

Volunteers were setting up Thursday at the Trumbull County Country Club in Waren for the 14th annual Dinner and Desserts event.

Last year’s event brought in about $15,000 from Trumbull County’s only provider of services for those experiencing domestic violence. The money is especially crucial since the organization has seen an increase in the number of people who need its help.

Director Bonnie Wilson said money is needed for services the organization provides such as legal advocacy, support groups, shelter, and 24-hour emergency care.

“All of our services are provided without cost to those whom we serve,” Wilson said.

More than 200 reservations have already been made for the event, but there are still some seats available. Reservations can be made by calling Someplace Safe at (330) 393-3005.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s