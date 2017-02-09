Man who shot Austintown cop in 2007 facing Boardman drug charge

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who served prison time for shooting an Austintown police officer was arrested in Boardman Wednesday night.

Carlton Sims is charged with trafficking drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia in his latest arrest.

At 7:06 p.m., Sims was stopped on Glenwood Avenue, where police said he was speeding. Police said he had a suspended driver’s license and was unable to provide proof of insurance.

A police report says an officer spotted a digital scale in the car and patted down Sims for weapons. Police said the officer noticed a bulge in Sims’ pants, which was found to be a prescription bottle containing bags of suspected heroin.

Sims admitted that he had heroin and said he is depressed and uses drugs to make him feel better, according to the report.

In 2008, Sims was sentenced to seven years in prison for shooting an Austintown police officer as he sat in his police cruiser. The officer, who was shot in the chest, survived because he was wearing a bullet-proof vest.