Marietta Cox Diorio Pearl Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – The Irish are toasting Marietta Cox Diorio Pearl, 91, who joined her family in heaven early Thursday morning, February 9, 2017.

She was born May 10, 1925 in Youngstown, a daughter of John “Jack” and Margaret “Pearl” Cox.

She was a 1943 graduate of South High School and a longtime member of St. Christine Church.

Marietta married Alfred “Babe” Diorio on December 2, 1950 and he preceded her in death. They settled in Austintown, where she would live for the next 60-plus years.

As a young woman, she was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing bridge. She was a member of the Bears Club, the Saxon Club and Leffingwell Country Club and worked for several years at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. She loved to shop for clothes and was an expert at finding a bargain. Her statement style showed you can never wear too many sequins.

She married the love of her life, Thomas “Murph” Pearl on June 10, 1978, and he passed away in January 2007.

Her Irish eyes and fiery tongue will always be remembered by her three daughters, Diana (Gary) Petruska of Poland, with whom she made her home in her final years, Jamie (Linus) Orr of Canfield and Chris (Marty) Durkin of Delaware, Ohio; her brother, Edward (Nancy) Cox of Canfield; her grandchildren, Katie (fiance Aaron Scott) Orr, Erin (David) Beans, Andy Orr and Ryan (Michelle) Petruska; great-grandchildren, Colin and Casen Petruska; sisters-in-law, Della Jean Cox and Melanie Cox and many nieces, nephews and friends who will never forget the “Queen Mum.”

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jimmy Cox, John Cox, Thomas Cox and Peggy (Russell) Hewitt, all of whom were waiting to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with her again.

Prayers will be held Monday, February 13 at 10:30 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Ave., followed by A Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church in Youngstown with the Rev. John Keehner officiating.

Friends and family may call 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 12 at the funeral home.

Her cremains will rest in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family would like to thank Lisa and Chris Daprile and the wonderful staff at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Struthers for the loving care they provided Marietta in the final months of her life.

