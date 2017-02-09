14-year-old accidentally shot in stomach with stolen gun in Masury

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the stomach in Masury Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at an apartment in the 500 block of Nellie Street.

The 911 caller told dispatchers the gun was being put away when it went off.

A check on the gun revealed it was stolen over 20 years ago in Sharon.

Brookfield Township Police charged 21-year-old Johnathan Thompson with receiving stolen property.

Police are still trying to figure out if the teenager accidentally shot himself or if someone else did.

