Men accused of leading police on New Year’s Eve chase facing charges

Officers said it started with a simple traffic stop in Youngstown, and turned into a police chase when the driver sped away

Anthony Mercado and Dajaun Perry were arrested on gun and drug charges.
L: Anthony Mercado; R: Dajaun Perry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men who police said led them on a chase on New Year’s Eve are facing several charges, according to a grand jury indictment.

Anthony Mercado and Dajaun Perry, both 22 years old, are charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Officers said it started with a simple traffic stop on Chicago Avenue in Youngstown, and turned into a police chase when the driver — Mercado — sped away.

Police called off the chase and later spotted the same car parked in a driveway on W. Delason Avenue.

They found a handgun and an extended magazine inside, according to a police report.

Officers then saw Mercado and Perry walking down the street.

Perry had what looked to be heroin and cocaine in his underwear, police said.

