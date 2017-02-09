Retaining wall collapses along East Liverpool street

The wall was on Garfield Street at a dead end near downtown East Liverpool

By Published: Updated:
A retaining wall along a street in East Liverpool collapsed.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A retaining wall in East Liverpool collapsed on Thursday.

The wall was on Garfield Street at a dead end near the downtown area.

City officials checked the safety of two nearby homes and decided to keep a small lane of the road open to give the homeowners access.

Right now, they plan to keep close tabs to make sure it does not become a major safety issue.

Last year, three homes had to be demolished after they began to slowly slide down a hill on Lisbon Street. A different retaining wall was put up there to prevent further erosion.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s