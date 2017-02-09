Retaining wall collapses along East Liverpool street

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A retaining wall in East Liverpool collapsed on Thursday.

The wall was on Garfield Street at a dead end near the downtown area.

City officials checked the safety of two nearby homes and decided to keep a small lane of the road open to give the homeowners access.

Right now, they plan to keep close tabs to make sure it does not become a major safety issue.

Last year, three homes had to be demolished after they began to slowly slide down a hill on Lisbon Street. A different retaining wall was put up there to prevent further erosion.

