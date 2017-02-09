Storm Team 27: Breezy & cold with another 1″

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Snow showers Thursday with colder temperatures. Another inch is possible. The high end of the snow totals will be mainly in the snowbelt where heavier snow could fall if stuck under a snowband. It will be a blustery day. Snow showers will wrap up early Thursday night as temperatures fall to the low teens by Friday morning. Better weather Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will warm up this weekend.

Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered snow showers. Another inch possible.  (60%)
High: 24

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for a snow shower early.
Low: 11

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 32 Low: 11

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 49 Low: 30

Sunday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 41 Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 40 Low: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 34 Low: 28

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 22

